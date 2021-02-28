Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Trading 15% Higher

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) shares traded up 15% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.25. 1,139,755 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 560,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.94 million, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 3.88.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 705,155 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 276,105 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 519,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 261,613 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 890.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 237,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 213,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after buying an additional 166,417 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

