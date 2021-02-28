Raymond James Upgrades BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) to “Outperform”

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TCPC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.77 million, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.