Raymond James Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $100.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.84.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.58. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $2,697,542.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $149,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,840 over the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.