Raymond James Raises Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$40.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CFP. CIBC lifted their target price on Canfor from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canfor from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of CFP opened at C$25.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.85. Canfor has a one year low of C$6.11 and a one year high of C$29.00.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

