Raymond James Increases Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $296.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $282.00 to $296.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PODD. UBS Group upped their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Insulet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.79.
Insulet stock opened at $259.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $298.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.48 and its 200 day moving average is $246.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 588.88 and a beta of 0.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Insulet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Insulet by 27.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,908,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
