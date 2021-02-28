Raymond James Increases Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $296.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $282.00 to $296.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PODD. UBS Group upped their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Insulet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.79.

Insulet stock opened at $259.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $298.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.48 and its 200 day moving average is $246.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 588.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Insulet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Insulet by 27.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,908,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

