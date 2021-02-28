Raymond James Increases Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $92.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average of $69.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $7,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after buying an additional 2,428,182 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after buying an additional 1,579,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after buying an additional 1,016,117 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,245,000 after buying an additional 659,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

