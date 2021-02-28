Raymond James Boosts WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to $145.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WSPOF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WSP Global from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on WSP Global from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC increased their price target on WSP Global from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.88.

OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $88.86 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $101.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average is $77.99.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

