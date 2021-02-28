Raymond James Boosts Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Price Target to $55.00

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Compass Point increased their target price on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

ARGO opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.02. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $60.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Argo Group International by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

