Raymond James Analysts Give Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) a C$43.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CVE:PRN opened at C$0.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.95. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.61 and a 1-year high of C$1.25.

In other Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) news, Senior Officer Aaron Davidson acquired 39,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$364,182.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$646,254.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

