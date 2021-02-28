Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

RNGR has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.67.

RNGR opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $84.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.22. Ranger Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. Research analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

