Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

METC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ramaco Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 35,324 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 33,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

