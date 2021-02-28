Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Radian Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Radian Group by 2,752.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 39,830 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RDN traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,557,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

