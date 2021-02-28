RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Get RADCOM alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RADCOM from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.07.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RADCOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in RADCOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in RADCOM by 56.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RADCOM by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADCOM (RDCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.