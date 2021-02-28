Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.10, but opened at $13.25. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 27,989 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on QRTEA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,658,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $4,198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 114,370 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

