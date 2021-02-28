Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.10, but opened at $13.25. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 27,989 shares.

The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 296,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 172,226 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Qurate Retail by 31.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,550,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 369,414 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

