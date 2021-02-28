Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Raised to C$40.00 at CIBC

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QBR.B. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of QBR.B stock opened at C$32.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.51. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$25.00 and a twelve month high of C$34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.30.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

