Quark Hits One Day Volume of $465.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quark has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $465.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000142 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,007,169 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

