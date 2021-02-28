Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $769,000 Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

MSGS opened at $192.35 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $282.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.21.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSGS shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

