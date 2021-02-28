Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,853 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in nVent Electric by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in nVent Electric by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in nVent Electric by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NVT. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of NVT opened at $26.26 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.55 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

