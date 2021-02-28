Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 16,869 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,869 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 23.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in GrowGeneration by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,369.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 234,045 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $45.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.78 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

