Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,481 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.16 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $75.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,593.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,438 shares of company stock worth $664,035. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

