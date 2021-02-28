Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.76.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $3,239,851.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,816 shares of company stock worth $15,626,568. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PLNT opened at $86.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day moving average is $69.56. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,230.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

