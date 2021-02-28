Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 23,784 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 164.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,784 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after buying an additional 50,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $8,414,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

BSIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

