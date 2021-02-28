Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 39,747 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 264.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,747 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

SJR stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 93.94%.

SJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

