Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 27,257 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 266.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,257 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of TPX stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. Analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,100 shares of company stock worth $11,069,269 in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.