Qtum Reaches Market Capitalization of $472.88 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $472.88 million and $306.60 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $4.82 or 0.00010835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,196,236 coins and its circulating supply is 98,162,433 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

