QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.71.

QTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

QTS traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.12. 879,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,602. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.89 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.47.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,575 shares of company stock worth $768,558 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 33,683 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,989,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,435,000 after acquiring an additional 190,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,941,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,123,000 after acquiring an additional 211,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,205,000 after acquiring an additional 616,747 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

