QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 1,845.5% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:QSEP opened at $0.05 on Friday. QS Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

QS Energy Company Profile

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

