QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

QCRH has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $653.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that QCR will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in QCR by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

