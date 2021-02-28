Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Issued By KeyCorp

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Toll Brothers in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOL. Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

TOL opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $56.96.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,945.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $142,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,719 shares of company stock worth $1,596,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,321 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,358,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,201,000 after purchasing an additional 117,719 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,723 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 640,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 88,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.