Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CDEV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $3.96 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 6.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.