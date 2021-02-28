Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th.

QTWO opened at $121.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Q2 has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $11,378,479.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 42,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total transaction of $5,234,458.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,850 shares of company stock worth $22,970,117. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Q2 by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,229,000 after buying an additional 144,368 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Q2 by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,792,000 after buying an additional 116,190 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,150,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,060,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Q2 by 946.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,343,000 after buying an additional 702,969 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

