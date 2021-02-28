Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Issued By Truist Securiti

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.21.

Shares of SIX opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

