Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Westlake Chemical Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westlake Chemical in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.01 EPS.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WLK. Scotiabank downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $91.83. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at $87,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 50.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.