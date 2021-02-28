Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Boosted by Analyst (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) – Cormark raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC downgraded National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$84.60.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$80.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$38.67 and a twelve month high of C$80.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$73.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total value of C$3,600,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,864,547.20. Also, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total value of C$389,318.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,154,897. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,201.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

