Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for MSCI Inc. Lifted by Northcoast Research (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MSCI in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.22. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.17.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $414.52 on Friday. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $423.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.60.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth $107,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $252,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in MSCI by 14.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 8.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.