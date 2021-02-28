Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Increased by SVB Leerink

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Theravance Biopharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.84). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $16.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,393.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 738.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

