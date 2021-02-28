Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S Lowered by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Genmab A/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 477.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

