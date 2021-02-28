Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.79). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($8.42) EPS.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.35. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,560.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $106,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,745 shares of company stock valued at $11,294,339. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 333,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after buying an additional 48,993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,537,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

