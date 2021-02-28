Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issued By KeyCorp

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

VNOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.61.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $18.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 962.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 144,919 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 96,340 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 307.69%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

