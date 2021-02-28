Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Reaches $5.45 on Major Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $880,729.26 and approximately $153,033.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.45 or 0.00012439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.86 or 0.00455937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00073813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00076327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00080668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.14 or 0.00467998 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00205353 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

