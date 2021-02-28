Public Mint (MINT) Trading Down 25.4% Over Last Day

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 25.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001843 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $13.94 million and $6.92 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded flat against the dollar.

Public Mint Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

