PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $70.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $30,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $21,253,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,181,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 679,554 shares of company stock valued at $41,943,715. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

