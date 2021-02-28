Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $253.28

Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 253.28 ($3.31) and traded as high as GBX 290.20 ($3.79). Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) shares last traded at GBX 280.60 ($3.67), with a volume of 607,027 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £711.65 million and a P/E ratio of 19.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 274.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 253.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04.

About Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.