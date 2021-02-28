ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) Holdings Raised by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in ProSight Global were worth $12,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PROS. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProSight Global by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in ProSight Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProSight Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProSight Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PROS opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ProSight Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $551.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PROS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ProSight Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of ProSight Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist lowered ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ProSight Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

