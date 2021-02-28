ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,714 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS opened at $95.13 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $101.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $122,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,759 shares of company stock worth $1,840,325. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

