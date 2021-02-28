ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,867 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 121.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 38.2% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

