ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 491.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 67,749 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.2% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $100.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.