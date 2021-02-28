ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 28,829 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 105.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CZR opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.91.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.68.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

