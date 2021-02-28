ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,414 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $5,164,979.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,627,558 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.